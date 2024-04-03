OnePlus joins the AI race with a new AI Eraser feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus unveils its new AI Eraser feature, allowing users to remove unwanted elements from their photos easily.

The feature is powered by OnePlus’s own proprietary large language model and will be followed by more OnePlus AI features.

OnePlus joins the growing trend of AI photo editing, following in the footsteps of Google and Samsung.

OnePlus has announced the rollout of an all-new AI Eraser feature for its smartphones. This marks the company’s first foray into generative AI, powered by its proprietary large language model. OnePlus hints at a broader OnePlus AI suite in the works, promising more AI-driven features to come.

Google first introduced this type of AI-powered editing with its Magic Eraser feature, initially exclusive to their Pixel devices but now available to users with a Google One subscription. Samsung gave us its version of AI-powered photo manipulation with the Galaxy AI suite, which was introduced alongside the Galaxy S24 series.

OnePlus

OnePlus AI Eraser works similarly, allowing users to highlight unwanted elements like people, objects, or blemishes from their photos within the Photo Gallery app. The feature’s underlying AI then analyzes the selection and intelligently replaces it with a contextually appropriate background.

The AI Eraser feature will begin a gradual rollout in April, arriving on select OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 for now. It remains unclear whether the feature will be delivered via an Oxygen OS update or an update specifically for the OnePlus Photo Gallery app.

We’ve asked OnePlus to confirm whether the AI Eraser is an on-device AI feature or if it requires an internet connection, but the company hasn’t responded to our question as of publication.

Nevertheless, as more manufacturers race to integrate AI capabilities on their phones, it raises a pivotal question: are we on the verge of a future where subscription models are essential to unlock the full potential of our smartphones?

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments