OnePlus Ace 3V real-world images revealed: Our first look at the Nord 4 or 5?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus and a tipster have posted real-world images of the OnePlus Ace 3V.

The images show a phone with a flat screen and alert slider.

The phone is expected to launch globally as the OnePlus Nord 4 or OnePlus Nord 5.

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus Ace 3V, and history suggests that this phone could launch globally as a Nord device. Now, the smartphone brand has given us our first look at the phone.

OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis and leaker Digital Chat Station posted images of the Ace 3V on Weibo, showing the front of the device. Check out the images below.

The images confirm that the phone will have a flat screen, a center-mounted punch-hole cutout, and thin bezels. However, the second picture also reveals the presence of an alert slider. That’s a welcome addition as OnePlus/OPPO has occasionally removed the slider from cheaper OnePlus handsets. In saying so, the Nord 3 (seen at the top of the article) retained the slider.

The OnePlus executive also claimed that this device will popularize AI phones and that it’ll be the “first AI phone for young people.” So we’re guessing the OnePlus Ace 3V could be equipped with previously disclosed OnePlus AI features like article summarizations, phone call summaries, and object-erasing smarts.

How important are AI features to you in your next phone? 22 votes I won't buy a new phone without AI features 0 % It's one of several priorities for my next phone 0 % It's nice to have but not a must for my next phone 50 % I don't care about AI features on my next phone 50 %

Otherwise, Digital Chat Station asserts that the phone won’t have a plastic frame. The leaker also corroborated another tipster’s claims that the phone will have a 1.5K screen and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset.

So those hoping for a cost-effective yet powerful smartphone should keep an eye out for this device, whether it appears globally as the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 5, or something different altogether.

Comments