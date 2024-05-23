Here's what to expect from the OnePlus 12T (if it actually exists)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Specs for the China-only OnePlus Ace 3 Pro have leaked online via two sources.

It looks like the phone will bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a huge battery.

This phone will likely come to global markets as the OnePlus 12T — if OnePlus intends to launch a T-series phone.

OnePlus frequently launches Ace Pro phones in its home market of China, bringing top-tier performance, fast charging, and an affordable price tag. We’re expecting the Ace 3 Pro to launch later this year, and it looks like we’ve got a smorgasbord of leaked specs.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station posted a list of specs for an upcoming OnePlus phone that’s believed to be the Ace 3 Pro. They claimed it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.78-inch 1.6K screen (2,780 x 1,264, LTPO), 100W wired charging, a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera trio, and a 16MP selfie camera. The leaker also noted a Q3 launch window in response to a follower’s question.

Fellow Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu corroborated the charging speed and rear camera system claims. However, this leaker also claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will have a 6,100mAh battery and improved heat dissipation. The battery capacity would be massive if true, suggesting two full days of usage shouldn’t be a problem. But those hoping for a great camera phone, including polished secondary cameras, might be disappointed.

OnePlus previously launched the original Ace Pro as the OnePlus 10T in global markets, but the company didn’t launch a OnePlus 11T last year (leaving the Ace 2 Pro in China). That means it’s anyone’s guess whether we’ll see a OnePlus 12T later this year. But if we do see a 12T in global markets, history suggests that it could be the Ace 3 Pro with a new name.

