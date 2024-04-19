If the OnePlus 12T is coming, it'll look like this

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak has revealed details about the rumored OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone.

This is expected to be a China-only release, but history tells us that OnePlus could use this as the basis for a OnePlus 12T.

The company refused to comment on plans for a 12T phone when we asked them a few weeks ago.

OnePlus offers Ace Pro phones in its home market of China, but the original Ace Pro actually came to global markets as the OnePlus 10T back in 2022. Now, a long-time leaker has revealed details about the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is indeed in the works and will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a “very big” battery, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. We’re guessing this is for the top-end storage variant and that models with less RAM and storage will be available.

The leaker also asserted that the Ace 3 Pro will pack a 1.5K curved screen, a metal frame, and a glass body with a “new coating process.” They also seemed to suggest that the overall design of the phone will differ from recent models.

Digital Chat Station added that the 50MP main camera remains unchanged, while the team is still deciding whether to add a 2x telephoto camera to the device. I, for one, hope to see a zoom-focused lens on the phone as this camera is usually one of the first features to be dropped on affordable flagships.

OnePlus indeed launched the original Ace Pro as the OnePlus 10T but skipped the OnePlus 11T last year (although it still launched the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China). The brand said it had “nothing to announce” regarding plans for a OnePlus 12T when we asked it a few weeks ago. If the company chooses to launch a OnePlus 12T later this year, though, there’s a good chance that it’ll use the Ace 3 Pro as the basis for this device.

Do you think OnePlus should launch the OnePlus 12T? 44 votes Yes, for sure 36 % Maybe, depending on price/features 23 % No, we don't need a T model 41 %

