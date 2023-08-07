The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could be the phone that's not supposed to exist

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The phone is set to release in China next week.

This could potentially be the OnePlus 11RT based on previous Ace devices.

OnePlus has teased the arrival of the Ace 2 Pro in China for a couple of weeks now, and the company has confirmed an August 16 launch in its home market.

Now, OnePlus has revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The company is also touting much-improved cooling, a custom chip for super-resolution and frame interpolation, and up to 24GB of RAM.

The Ace series has come to global markets in rebranded form before. For example, the OnePlus Ace Pro was the OnePlus 10T outside China, while the OnePlus Ace 2 was the OnePlus 11R.

This trend leads us to believe that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will come to global markets with a new name. In saying so, OnePlus previously confirmed to Android Authority that it won’t offer a T model this year. So we’re guessing it could either get a OnePlus 11RT moniker (like the OnePlus 9RT) or something different altogether.

You should nevertheless keep an eye on this new handset if you’re on the hunt for a performance-focused smartphone but don’t quite want a gaming phone.

