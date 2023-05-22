OnePlus 8T gets May update, adds new features and improvements

Welcome to the OnePlus 8T updates hub. Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about the latest Android updates for the device, including past and future software versions.

Like its siblings, the OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS, OnePlus’ homebaked Android skin. Oxygen OS is known for fast updates that come for a very long time, so be sure to bookmark this page and revisit often. Current stable version : Android 13

: Android 13 When will the OnePlus 8T get Android 14? Mid-to-late 2024 (Estimated)

Latest OnePlus 8T update May 22, 2023: Oxygen OS 13.1 is rolling out to the OnePlus 8T to users in India. According to Android Central, the update will have firmware version 13.1.0.501 bearing IN CPH2447_13.1.0.501(EX01). With it, OnePlus brings a few new features such as Omoji functionality, a Championship mode to Game Assistant, a new Zen Space app, and more. The update also provides security and stability improvements.

The update will roll out incrementally, so don’t be too concerned if it’s not available just yet. To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > System > System updates.

Previous OnePlus 8T updates June 20, 2022: OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 12 C.21 update for OnePlus 8T. It brings a few bug fixes. Sadly, there’s no June security patch in it.

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 12 C.21 update for OnePlus 8T. It brings a few bug fixes. Sadly, there’s no June security patch in it. June 2, 2022: The OnePlys 8T got Oxygen OS 12 version C.20. It added the May 2022 security patch and some system stability improvements.

The OnePlys 8T got Oxygen OS 12 version C.20. It added the May 2022 security patch and some system stability improvements. March 21, 2022: OnePlus finally rolled out Oxygen OS 12 for the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus finally rolled out Oxygen OS 12 for the OnePlus 8T. February 24, 2022: OxygenOS 11.0.13.13 (Europe/North America) and Oxygen OS 11.0.12.12 (India) rolled out for the OnePlus 8T. The update was minimal with just the February 2022 Android security patch.

OxygenOS 11.0.13.13 (Europe/North America) and Oxygen OS 11.0.12.12 (India) rolled out for the OnePlus 8T. The update was minimal with just the February 2022 Android security patch. December 29, 2021: Oxygen OS 11.0.11.11 (in India) and 11.0.12.12 (in Europe and North America) land today. The update brings optimizations to the settings UI, fixes setup wizard issues relating to Google Assistant and Google Pay, and includes the December 2021 Android security patch. There’s also a fix for a “low probability” WhatsApp issue as the cherry on top.

Oxygen OS 11.0.11.11 (in India) and 11.0.12.12 (in Europe and North America) land today. The update brings optimizations to the settings UI, fixes setup wizard issues relating to Google Assistant and Google Pay, and includes the December 2021 Android security patch. There’s also a fix for a “low probability” WhatsApp issue as the cherry on top. October 20, 2021: OnePlus rolled out Oxygen OS 11.0.10.10 (IN) and 11.0.11.11 (EU and NA). The update didn’t bring much beyond the October 2021 security patch and the Files by Google app.

OnePlus rolled out Oxygen OS 11.0.10.10 (IN) and 11.0.11.11 (EU and NA). The update didn’t bring much beyond the October 2021 security patch and the Files by Google app. August 19, 2021 : Oxygen OS 11.0.10.10 (EU and NA) and 11.0.9.9 (IN) rolled out to the OnePlus 8T. The update brought a slew of new features, including support for the OnePlus Buds Pro, the OnePlus Store app to users India, and additional AOD smarts.

: Oxygen OS 11.0.10.10 (EU and NA) and 11.0.9.9 (IN) rolled out to the OnePlus 8T. The update brought a slew of new features, including support for the OnePlus Buds Pro, the OnePlus Store app to users India, and additional AOD smarts. July 22, 2021 : The relatively slim Oxygen OS 11.0.9.9 update brought the OnePlus Store to the OnePlus 8T, as well as camera and system fixes.

: The relatively slim Oxygen OS 11.0.9.9 update brought the OnePlus Store to the OnePlus 8T, as well as camera and system fixes. May 27, 2021: OnePlus pushed out a new Oxygen OS update to OnePlus 8T users in India and Europe (11.0.8.13), and North America (11.0.8.12). The update brought the May 2021 security patch, improved network performance, and improved smoothness while sliding on the home screen. It also brought several fixes. Let us know which OnePlus 8T update you’re rocking in the comments, and if you’ve spotted a recent update we’ve missed, tip us!

Are you looking for another device update? Head to our general Android 11 update tracker at the link.

