OnePlus 8 Oxygen OS 13.1 update brings a handful of new features

Welcome to the OnePlus 8 series update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out Oxygen OS updates to the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 together, but availability may be affected by variant, carrier, and region. Current stable version: Android 13

Android 13 When will the OnePlus 8 series get Android 14? Mid-to-late 2024 (Estimated)

Latest OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 updates May 22, 2023: OnePlus has started rolling out the Oxygen OS 13.1 update to a number of OnePlus phones in the Indian market, including the OnePlus 8/8Pro. According to Android Central, the update will have firmware version 13.1.0.501. With it, OnePlus brings a few new features such as an Omoji functionality and library, some health features, and more.

As usual, OnePlus is rolling out the update incrementally. If you don’t yet see a pending update, don’t be too worried. To check if an update is available, head to Settings > System > System updates on your device.

Previous OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 updates November 16, 2022: According to several user reports, the OnePlus 8 series, including the 8, 8 Pro, and 8T, are gaining their long-awaited Oxygen OS 13 update. OnePlus has yet to officially announce the rollout, but the patch brings Android 13, the new aquamorphic design language, and plenty of other changes.

November 3, 2022: October's security update rolled out to the OnePlus 8 5G UW (via Droid Life). The patch, provided by Verizon, was referred to as software version IN2019_15_221025.

October’s security update rolled out to the OnePlus 8 5G UW (via Droid Life). The patch, provided by Verizon, was referred to as software version IN2019_15_221025. September 13, 2022: OnePlus is releasing the August security patch for the OnePlus 8 series in India and Europe (via Devdiscourse). The OxygenOS 12 C.35 update improves stability and enhances security.

OnePlus is releasing the August security patch for the OnePlus 8 series in India and Europe (via Devdiscourse). The OxygenOS 12 C.35 update improves stability and enhances security. August 8, 2022: A new firmware update will bring version C.33 and the July security patch to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. According to RPRNA, the update will squash several bugs and include fixes for fingerprint unlocking, mobile network crashes, and connectivity issues.

A new firmware update will bring version C.33 and the July security patch to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. According to RPRNA, the update will squash several bugs and include fixes for fingerprint unlocking, mobile network crashes, and connectivity issues. June 20, 2022: OnePlus is rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It comes with Oxygen OS 12 version C.21. The changelog is small as the update fixes only a handful of bugs on the phones and improves stability.

OnePlus is rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It comes with Oxygen OS 12 version C.21. The changelog is small as the update fixes only a handful of bugs on the phones and improves stability. June 1, 2022: OnePlus rolled out the May security patch to the OnePlus 8 series with Oxygen OS 12 version C.20. The update also included system stability improvements.

OnePlus rolled out the May security patch to the OnePlus 8 series with Oxygen OS 12 version C.20. The update also included system stability improvements. May 12, 2022 : OnePlus rolled out an incremental update that only featured bug fixes.

: OnePlus rolled out an incremental update that only featured bug fixes. March 21, 2022 : OnePlus is rolling out the stable Oxygen OS 12 update to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The update is rolling out to users who were previously running the open beta version of the software. Stable channel users will also see the update very soon. Customers in Europe will have to wait a bit longer as the software needs additional validation steps.

: OnePlus is rolling out the stable Oxygen OS 12 update to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The update is rolling out to users who were previously running the open beta version of the software. Stable channel users will also see the update very soon. Customers in Europe will have to wait a bit longer as the software needs additional validation steps. March 1, 2022 : OnePlus rolled out Oxygen OS 11.0.11.11 to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with the February security patch and little else.

: OnePlus rolled out Oxygen OS 11.0.11.11 to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with the February security patch and little else. December 27, 2021 : OnePlus rolled out a new update to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices across India, Europe, and other regions. Numbered as Oxygen OS 11.0.10.10, the patch included optimizations for the settings menu UI, fixed specific bugs relating to Google Assistant, Google Pay, and WhatsApp, and the December 2021 Android security patch.

: OnePlus rolled out a new update to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices across India, Europe, and other regions. Numbered as Oxygen OS 11.0.10.10, the patch included optimizations for the settings menu UI, fixed specific bugs relating to Google Assistant, Google Pay, and WhatsApp, and the December 2021 Android security patch. October 20, 2021: OnePlus rolled out Oxygen OS 11.0.9.9 to the OnePlus 8 series in Europe. The update brought that month’s Android security update and the Files by Google app.

OnePlus rolled out Oxygen OS 11.0.9.9 to the OnePlus 8 series in Europe. The update brought that month’s Android security update and the Files by Google app. August 17, 2021 : Oxygen OS 11.0.8.8 brought a slew of new features, including support for the Buds Pro, new camera and system optimizations, the OnePlus Store, and Bitmoji AOD.

: Oxygen OS 11.0.8.8 brought a slew of new features, including support for the Buds Pro, new camera and system optimizations, the OnePlus Store, and Bitmoji AOD. June 9, 2021 : Oxygen OS 11.0.7.7 fixed the devices’ camera, specifically addressing the 48MP sensor’s shutter button issues. The update also included the June 2021 Android security patch.

: Oxygen OS 11.0.7.7 fixed the devices’ camera, specifically addressing the 48MP sensor’s shutter button issues. The update also included the June 2021 Android security patch. May 26, 2021 : Oxygen OS 11.0.6.6 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. The patch brings improvements to the 8 Pro’s wireless charging experience, several bug fixes to both devices, and the May 2021 Android security patch. Also included are fixes to Gallery, Phone, and Messages bugs.

: Oxygen OS 11.0.6.6 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. The patch brings improvements to the 8 Pro’s wireless charging experience, several bug fixes to both devices, and the May 2021 Android security patch. Also included are fixes to Gallery, Phone, and Messages bugs. April 22, 2021: The ninth Oxygen OS 11 beta build rolled out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Open Beta 9 included a lengthy changelog that mainly touched on system improvements. It also brought the April 2021 Android security patch. If you’ve spotted a OnePlus 8 Pro update or a OnePlus 8 update that we haven’t, tip us! Looking for another update? Be sure to visit our Android 11 update tracker.

