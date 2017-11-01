We’re quickly approaching the release of the latest and greatest device from OnePlus, the OnePlus 5T. While nothing is confirmed yet, plenty of rumors are popping up about the internals, display, and camera of the device. It looks like company co-founder Carl Pei is trying to build some hype around the rumored dual-camera setup on the 5T. He has been active on Twitter recently where he shared a photo that probably came from the new phone.

“What phone is he taking that photo with?…” π pic.twitter.com/PZMIEP1gkv β Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 30, 2017

Could it be the OnePlus 5 released earlier this year? Sure, but we doubt it. It’s more likely that it was shot on the OnePlus 5T using portrait mode.

Portrait mode lets you take pictures where the foreground subject remains in focus while the background is blurred.Β The OnePlus 5 features a 20 MP + 16 MP camera setup that gives users a 1.6x optical zoom and enables portrait mode pictures like the one above. According to rumors, the OnePlus 5T will have a similar pairing, but with a slight bump to a 20 MP + 20 MP dual camera.

This isn’t the only photo shared by Pei. He recently took to Twitter to share another picture which featured a low-light scene of a disco ball. He captioned the picture “Cool photo, must have come from a great camera” which again, points us towards a new camera on the OnePlus 5T. CEO and co-Founder Pete Lau is also getting in on the action tweeting out his own cryptically caption picture which you can find below.

Impressive photo. Must be a great camera π pic.twitter.com/rixfXiqaFS β Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 25, 2017

It seems somewhat obvious at this point that OnePlus is going to lean heavily on the camera to sell its new phone. OnePlus is also sending out a message to its fans that the OnePlus 5T will have a headphone jack. In a Twitter posting today, the company asked fans what all of their previous phones had in common. It would seem like a pretty cruel joke to remove the headphone jack on the OnePlus 5T after a post like that.

What do our phones have in common? π΅ pic.twitter.com/sd9PcSdptw β OnePlus (@oneplus) November 1, 2017

We’ve detailed all everything we know in our rumor roundup post which you can find here. We’ll be constantly updating that post so bookmark it and check back from time to time.