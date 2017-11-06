The OnePlus 5T is one of the last major Android devices we expect to see before the end of the year, and OnePlus has been dropping steady hints about it for the past few weeks. Today, the company revealed when we will first see the new handset.

OnePlus will unveil the 5T at a Brooklyn, New York event on Thursday, November 16 at 11 a.m. ET. The best part? OnePlus is giving fans a chance to attend the event this time around, and will begin selling tickets on November 8 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available for $40 each.

Event attendees will also receive a OnePlus backpack filled with goodies, which is valued at over $65. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity.

OnePlus has also revealed that the 5T will be available for purchase in North America and Europe on November 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET. There will also be a flash sale in India on November 21, with official sales starting on November 28. China residents will be able to buy the phone on December 1.

OnePlus’ UK partner, O2, will begin online pre-orders at 5:15 p.m. GMT on the November 16 and in-store from the 17.

We’re still waiting to find out how much the OnePlus 5T is going cost, and precisely what specs it will offer, however. Current speculation suggests it will have a 6-inch 18:9 display at 2160 x 1080 resolution, dual rear-camera setup and a Snapdragon 835 processor, but nothing has been confirmed.

Find out more information in our dedicated OnePlus 5T rumors article. And if you’re interested in learning more about the event, head to OnePlus’ website here.