The OnePlus 15 just landed in the US, and it puts your phone's battery to shame

Pricing is aggressive for the specs, starting at $900 for 12GB/256GB and topping out at $1,000 for 16GB/512GB.

Color options are currently limited, with Infinite Black being the most widely available finish at launch.

If you’ve been refreshing store pages waiting for the OnePlus 15 to land stateside, you can finally stop. After a delay caused by the recent government shutdown, OnePlus’ newest flagship is now officially on sale in the US.

OnePlus 15 OnePlus 15 MSRP: $899.00 Peak power. The OnePlus 15 is a flagship-level smartphone with very competitive specs: blazing fast chip, excellent display, huge battery + fast charge, and a triple 50MP camera system. See price at Amazon

The launch has been unusual. While the phone debuted internationally over a month ago, US buyers have been stuck in limbo. Still, the delay could be worth it if you care most about battery life.

The main highlight isn’t just the processor, though the specs are impressive. This phone combines a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with a huge 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. That’s much bigger than last year’s flagships, and even the OnePlus 13 had only a 6,000mAh battery. Charging is still very fast, with 120W wired and 50W wireless options, so the large battery fills up quickly.

You get a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel running at up to 165Hz, paired with Oxygen OS 16 based on Android 16 right out of the box. On the imaging front, OnePlus didn’t skimp, packing three 50MP sensors on the rear — primary, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto — along with a 32MP selfie shooter. However, my colleague Ryan Haines was unimpressed by the OnePlus 15’s cameras.

OnePlus has kept the price competitive in the US. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at $900. If you need more headroom, the 16GB/512GB variant will run you $1,000.

However, just make sure you aren’t too attached to specific colorways right now. The 256GB storage variant appears to be available only in the Infinite Black colorway at present. The 512GB variant is available in Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, and Sand Storm, so you may end up spending more for your preferred color.

To make up for the late launch, OnePlus is tossing in some perks. Right now, buyers can get a free gift — either a case, a charger, or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 — during the launch period.

If you care about battery life and performance, this is one of the best value Android flagships available now. The delay was frustrating, but a phone under $900 with a 7,300mAh battery is hard to pass up. If you’re interested, check the OnePlus site or Amazon before stock runs out.

