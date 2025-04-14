Leaked OnePlus 13T video reveals a Pixel 9 Pro Fold-inspired design

OnePlus / Weibo

TL;DR OnePlus is gearing up to launch another flagship, dubbed the OnePlus 13T.

A leaked live video has given us an early look at its compact form and updated camera island design.

The phone is expected to launch later this month, featuring a 6.31-inch display, a massive 6,000+ mAh battery, and Qualcomm’s flagship SoC.

Although OnePlus has already unveiled its flagship smartphone for 2025, the company is gearing up to launch another flagship model. Unlike the OnePlus 13, the upcoming device is said to be a compact phone featuring a much smaller display. OnePlus has yet to reveal all the details about this rumored device, dubbed the OnePlus 13T, but a leaked live video has given us an early look at its design.

The device shown in the video doesn’t resemble the OnePlus 13 or the OnePlus 13R. Instead of a large circular camera island, the OnePlus 13T appears to have a rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel, which houses three camera sensors and an LED flash. This new design resembles the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s camera island more closely than any recent OnePlus phone. The phone has flat edges and rounded corners, a single button on the right edge, and a USB-C port on the bottom. The volume rocker and power button are likely on the left edge.



The Weight Balance seems really Great this time! OnePlus 13T First Live Look 👀The Weight Balance seems really Great this time! pic.twitter.com/p5svDDxgPg — TECH INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 12, 2025

The leaked clip doesn’t showcase the OnePlus 13T’s display, but it does highlight the phone’s compact footprint. A OnePlus executive previously teased that the phone will weigh 185g and have a balanced weight distribution, which is evident from how the person in the video is spinning it on one finger. Recent leaks also suggest it could feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6,000+ mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera.

A separate post on Weibo from leaker Digital Chat Station further reveals that OnePlus might offer the device in three colors: Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Heartbeat Pink. The variant shown in the video appears to be the Morning Mist Gray colorway, while the one showcased in the following image is the Cloud Ink Black variant.

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 13T in China later this month, and it could reach international markets soon thereafter. The device will likely cost less than the OnePlus 13, but we have yet to receive any confirmation on that front.

