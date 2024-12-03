Never mind the Pixel 9a, leaked OnePlus 13R specs show a mid-range superstar

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 13R’s specs have apparently leaked online.

The phone is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 6,000mAh battery.

It also looks like the device could arrive with a telephoto camera for the first time in the series.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13R alongside the OnePlus 13 in January, and we’re expecting it to be one of the best cheap Android phones of 2025. Now, a trusted source has revealed a spec sheet for the upcoming mid-ranger.

91mobiles and Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer posted the OnePlus 13R’s apparent specs, and it looks like a worthy successor to the OnePlus 12R. Two standout features here are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 6,000mAh battery, making for notable upgrades over the OnePlus 12R’s already impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 5,500mAh battery.

The outlet also reports that the new phone will have 80W wired charging instead of 100W charging. However, OnePlus has a history of offering 80W wired charging speeds in the US and 100W charging speeds elsewhere, and this applied to the OnePlus 12R too. So don’t be surprised if the OnePlus 13R follows this pattern.

Other leaked OnePlus 13R specs The phone is also said to offer a 50MP main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 camera, and a 50MP f/2.0 shooter. We’re guessing the latter two cameras are ultrawide and telephoto cameras, respectively. A 50MP telephoto camera lines up with previous leaks about the China-only OnePlus Ace 5, which is expected to be the OnePlus 13R in global markets. This would also be the first time in the OnePlus R series that we get a telephoto camera.

Other notable features include a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,780 x 1,264), Bluetooth 5.4, Oxygen OS 15 on top of Android 15, an IR blaster, and Wi-Fi 7.

91mobiles also reports that the phone measures 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm, which makes it a little thinner and shorter than the OnePlus 12R. Finally, the phone will apparently launch in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir color schemes.

