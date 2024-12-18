OnePlus 13R set to shake up the US mid-range market with a massive battery

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13R will also launch at the January 7 ‘Winter Launch Event.’

The OnePlus 13R is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery, Gorilla Glass 7i, flat display, aluminum frame, and two colors.

OnePlus is also introducing a Sapphire Blue color for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and it will also support an AI Translation feature.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 series will launch globally on January 7, 2025, at its Winter Launch event. The company also confirmed that we’d see the OnePlus 13, obviously, but also a new Sapphire Blue colorway for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 13R is also coming and officially shared the device’s look alongside some of its specifications.

OnePlus says the OnePlus 13R comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery. The company is also using the newly developed Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and back of the device, promising superior protection against screen scratches. The device sports an aluminum frame and will be available in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors. Also confirmed is the flat display on the device, an 8mm thin body, and a star trail finish.

The company also mentions that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will get an AI Translation feature that works with the OnePlus 13.

The company has previously confirmed details about the OnePlus 13, including its three colors and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. We haven’t officially heard about the SoC on the OnePlus 13R, but given historical trends, OnePlus could use the last-gen flagship chip, which would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in this case.

The previous generation, the OnePlus 12R, launched in the US for $500, and later, it could be purchased for as low as $400 at a discount. We’re expecting the OnePlus 13R to stay in the same ballpark, which would make it an excellent mid-range option in the US.

What do you think about the OnePlus 13R? What other specifications would you like to see on the device? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments