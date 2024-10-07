The OnePlus 13 could offer an alternative to MagSafe (kind of)

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A OnePlus executive apparently suggested that the OnePlus 13 could get cases with magnetic functionality.

This would follow in the footsteps of the Find X8 phones, which also require cases for magnetic capabilities.

OPPO previously confirmed that the Find X8 series would get a variety of magnetic accessories, following in the footsteps of Apple’s MagSafe standard. Now, it sounds like the OnePlus 13 could also get magnetic support.

OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis posted an image (spotted via 91mobiles) that suggests the OnePlus 13 will get magnetic accessories. More specifically, the executive suggests that the OnePlus 13 will get wood grain cases with magnetic functionality. Check out the machine-translated image below.

We do have to express some caution given that the machine translation isn’t ideal. Nevertheless, this implementation would follow stablemate OPPO. The Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the upcoming Find X8 series supports magnetic accessories such as a wireless charger and a power bank, but noted that this functionality required a special case on its phones.

The case requirement differs from Apple’s approach with MagSafe, which features magnets built into the iPhones. We’re guessing OPPO and OnePlus aren’t able to integrate the magnets into their phone designs due to Apple holding patents on the tech, although the HMD Skyline doesn’t require a separate case.

In any event, we’re looking forward to learning more about the OnePlus 13’s magnetic accessories. The phone is expected to launch in China late this month, although a global release is likely a few months away.

