The OnePlus 13 will beat Apple, Google, Samsung with its IP ratings

TL;DR The upcoming OnePlus 13 will get an IP68 and IP69 rating.

The latter rating means the phone can withstand high-temperature, high-pressure water jets.

This means the OnePlus 13 has a better IP rating on paper than Apple, Google, and Samsung phones.

One of the long-standing complaints about flagship OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 12, is the lack of comprehensive water resistance. However, the smartphone maker has now confirmed that the OnePlus 13 is packing some impressive durability.

OnePlus has announced on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will pack both IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Check out the accompanying image below.

The IP68 rating means that it’s dust-tight and should survive being immersed in roughly five feet of water (~1.5 meters) for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the IP69 rating means that it should withstand high-pressure water jets at 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees Fahrenheit).

In other words, the IP69 rating isn’t exactly relevant for many people, but it still makes for a more durable phone. So there is some extra peace of mind here. This rating also means that the OnePlus 13 will have a more impressive IP rating on paper than the iPhone 16, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and the Google Pixel 9 series. That’s also a welcome improvement over the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11, which featured IP65 and IP64 splash resistance, respectively.

There is one concern, though, and that’s whether all OnePlus 13 variants will actually get these IP ratings. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 10 Pro lacked IP ratings unless you bought carrier models. So it’s entirely possible that this scenario repeats itself when the phone is eventually released globally. We’ve nevertheless asked OnePlus about IP ratings for global models and will update our article if we get an answer.

