OnePlus makes the OnePlus 13 difficult to lose with rare Find My Device feature

Users can locate a lost OnePlus 13 for several hours after it has been switched off or run out of battery.

Other devices that support Powered Off Finding are the Pixel 8 series and Pixel 9 series.

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R globally, putting its best forward to potentially win the crown of the best Android smartphone to be launched in the new year. Amongst other notable upgrades, we can now confirm that the OnePlus 13 flagship comes with support for Android’s Powered Off Finding feature.

Back in November 2024, we spotted hints within Oxygen OS 15 beta that suggested Powered Off Finding was coming to OnePlus devices. The feature wasn’t active on the OnePlus 12, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC doesn’t support this particular feature, but it looked likely that the OnePlus 13 would.

Yes, the OnePlus 13 does support the Powered Off Finding feature, letting you locate the device even if it is switched off or runs out of battery. The device showcases the message “You can locate this phone with ‘Find My Device’ even when powered off” in its power menu (though even the OnePlus 12 did so). Further, the Find My Device network settings page within the OnePlus 13 mentions that it does support Powered Off Finding.

Going a step further, the OnePlus 13 declares the system property ro.bluetooth.finder.supported that informs the OS that it supports the feature, which is what surfaces the related description within the Find My Device settings.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which includes the FastConnect 7900 connectivity subsystem for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and UWB connectivity. FastConnect 7900 supports Powered Off Finding, but implementing the feature is left up to the OEM. In this case, the OnePlus 13 declares that it supports the feature.

When I tried to locate my OnePlus 13 while it was switched off, the Find My Device app mentioned that it was in my vicinity, giving me a fine location corresponding to my residential unit block.

Newer Android devices, such as the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 9 series, and now the OnePlus 13, support Powered Off Finding via the Find My Device network. This lets users find their phones for several hours even after the phone has been switched off or runs out of battery.

OEMs like Google and OnePlus have included specialized hardware that keeps the Bluetooth controller running for hours after the OS has shut down and the main battery is out of juice. Precomputed beacons are stored on the Bluetooth controller while the phone is still powered on, and they are broadcast to nearby devices after the phone has shut down. Devices participating in Android’s Find My Device network then pass on aggregated and encrypted information to Google to give you an approximate location of your powered-off phone. Note that only the OnePlus 13 supports this feature. The OnePlus 13R skips out on it, as do previous OnePlus flagships like the OnePlus 12.

