OnePlus 13 could offer upgraded zoom and ultrawide cameras with a new sensor

TL;DR According to a new leak, the OnePlus 13 could offer revised camera hardware.

The primary camera is expected to remain static, while a new sensor could be headed to the periscope and ultrawide snappers.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to offer changes both inside and out, but one of the major tweaks could affect the phone’s tertiary cameras. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 13 will retain a triple rear camera array, albeit with two major changes.

The details, posted to Weibo, suggest that OnePlus won’t touch the primary camera, retaining the 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor used on the OnePlus 12. However, this might not be true for the periscope and ultrawide cameras.

The Sony IMX882, a 50MP sensor used in mid-range phones like the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 3V and the POCO F6, will reportedly sit behind the ultrawide and periscope cameras on the OnePlus 13. For comparison, the OnePlus 12 used a 64MP Omnivision OV64B sensor for its telephoto lens and a 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor for its ultrawide camera. The OnePlus 13 is still expected to offer 3x zoom.

It’s too early to say how this sensor change will affect camera results in practice. The OnePlus 12 was a reliable camera phone provided you had good light, and we can only hope that the OnePlus 13 addresses this limitation.

Regardless of the rumored hardware, these new cameras could be housed in a new array. According to earlier leaks, the awkward offset camera array could be replaced by a more central circular cutout.

The OnePlus 13 is still a few months away. Its Chinese debut is expected in December, so expect more details to emerge before then.

