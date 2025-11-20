The OnePlus 13 just plunged to $699.99 in an early Black Friday deal

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Black Friday is genuinely the best time of the year to catch a great smartphone deal, and this one is a peach. With the recent launch of the OnePlus 15, now is the perfect time to snag its predecessor, the OnePlus 13, at an incredible holiday discount.

This year’s Black Friday deal offers the OnePlus 13 for just $699.99, down from the usual price of $899.99. That’s a solid 22% off the recommended retail price, making it the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the handset. OnePlus 13 for $699.99 (22% off)

The phone is loaded with impressive features, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery that lasts for nearly 20 hours on a single charge, supported by ultra-fast wired and wireless charging capabilities, which reach a full charge in just over half an hour when plugged in. The phone’s photography capabilities are also strong, featuring a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system that captures stunning shots.

With an Amazon review score of 4.6 stars, the OnePlus 13 remains a standout in the smartphone world. At this price, it’s a fantastic deal you won’t want to miss.

Follow