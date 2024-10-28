OnePlus 13: Bigger battery, fast charging, and fan-favorite features revealed

Evan Blass

TL;DR OnePlus confirmed key details for the OnePlus 13, including a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, offering 11 hours of video playback on a full charge.

The phone will support Wi-Fi 7, NFC upgrades, and feature four AI noise-reducing microphones for enhanced call clarity.

OnePlus has confirmed a number of details about the OnePlus 13 over the weekend. We think by the time the phone launches on October 31, we will have heard and seen almost everything about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite phone. The latest details spilled by OnePlus include information about the OnePlus 13’s battery, charging, buttons, connectivity, and more.

To begin with, it’s now confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will feature a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. This is a 600mAh boost over the OnePlus 12, though still slightly smaller than the 6,100mAh battery in the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro, one of its main competitors. According to OnePlus, a full charge will provide up to 11 hours of video playback and 7.1 hours of navigation.

OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 13 comes with Wi-Fi 7 support, the same as most recent flagship phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 9 series. The company is also touting improvements to the NFC and antenna technologies on the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus has also confirmed the return of the fan-favorite Alert Switch on the OnePlus 13. While we’ve already seen it in previous photos and videos of the phone, it’s now clear that its functionality remains unchanged. The switch will still offer three modes: silence, vibrate, and ring.

The device will also feature four microphones with AI noise reduction for clear audio during phone calls.

