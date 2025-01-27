The OnePlus 12R is getting a walkie-talkie upgrade for when you're off-grid

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest OnePlus 12R update includes the BeaconLink app, which allows offline calls via Bluetooth.

The app can only be used to call others with it set up and across relatively short distances.

Also included in the OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update is a Touch to Share feature and the January 2025 Android security patch.

Plenty of phone updates come and go without adding much new functionality, but OnePlus 12R owners are starting to receive a new way to communicate in the OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update. The update, which is being incrementally rolled out now, allows you to effectively use your device like a walkie-talkie.

As detailed in a OnePlus community forum post, the update adds the BeaconLink app, which allows you to call people within range without an internet connection or mobile signal. Using Bluetooth, it works within a 10- to 200-meter range, depending on interference.

There are some limitations: Both parties must activate accounts online initially, enable specific settings, and grant permissions for offline communication. Still, it could be very handy if you enjoy hiking or similar off-grid activities, and your companions also have OnePlus devices.

Alongside BeaconLink, the update also includes a Touch to Share feature that lets you instantly share photos and files with iOS devices with just a tap. On the system side, it offers the January 2025 Android security patch and further system stability fixes.

The update is only available for users already on OxygenOS 15, so if you’re still running OxygenOS 14, you’ll need to upgrade first. The rollout is being done incrementally but should be starting to reach many users by now. India users should see it as build number CPH2585_15.0.0.500(EX01), the North American version is CPH2611_15.0.0.500(EX01), and the Europe or Global build number is CPH2609_15.0.0.500(EX01).

