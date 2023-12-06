The OnePlus 12R could be an Ace up the company's sleeve this month

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus Ace 3 specs have leaked online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 12R.

The new phone is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 5,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus Ace 3 could launch in China later this month.

We’re expecting the OnePlus 12 to make its global debut in January, and it could be accompanied by the OnePlus 12R. Now, it looks like we’ve got more specs for the phone and a possible Chinese launch date.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has posted apparent specs for the OnePlus Ace 3. This phone is believed to launch outside China as the OnePlus 12R, much like the Ace 2 gained the OnePlus 11R moniker.

These specs are in line with a OnePlus 12R leak back in July, namely a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved screen. However, the leaker adds that the phone will gain a metal frame and will offer similar peak brightness as the OnePlus 12 screen. For what it’s worth the OnePlus 12 screen tops out at an eye-scorching 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 1,600 nits of typical brightness.

OnePlus Ace 3 launch date? A Weibo leaker claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3 will launch in China in December. But it now looks like a more specific launch date may have been revealed.

An apparent Chinese retail listing posted on X points to a December 17 launch for the OnePlus Ace 3. We’d take this with plenty of salt as we’re not sure about the source. It nevertheless looks like the Ace 3 will launch in its home market before the year is over, giving us a good look at what could be the OnePlus 12R.

