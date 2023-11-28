OnePlus confirms wireless charging for OnePlus 12

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 12 will offer wireless charging.

This is noteworthy as the OnePlus 11 skipped wireless charging altogether.

The upcoming phone will also offer an IR blaster and a ‘Rain Water Touch’ feature.

The OnePlus 11 was a more affordable flagship phone, but this cheaper price came with some cutbacks. These compromises included wireless charging, but the company has now confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 12 will indeed bring back this charging option.

OnePlus China president Li Jie revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus 12 will offer wireless charging capabilities. The executive didn’t reveal charging details, but previous leaks point to 50W wireless speeds.

This was one of the most notable OnePlus 11 omissions, so we’re glad to see that the company’s next flagship phone is bringing it back. We do, however, hope that this feature is available globally rather than being restricted to the Chinese market.

The OnePlus executive also confirmed a few other OnePlus 12 features, namely an IR blaster, a periscope camera, and a Rain Water Touch feature for more responsive touch input during a downpour.

These features join a raft of other OnePlus 12 features announced in recent days, including a 2K display, a LYT-808 main camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

