Touchscreens are horrible to use in the rain, but OnePlus has a solution

TL;DR OnePlus will bring a ‘Rain Water Touch’ feature to the Ace 2 Pro smartphone.

This will allow for a more responsive touchscreen when using the phone in the rain.

We’re guessing the company could bring this feature to future flagship phones.

One issue with using your phone in the rain is that the water can interfere with your touch input, resulting in false touches, an unresponsive screen, and more. Now, it turns out that OnePlus has a solution.

The company has confirmed on Weibo that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be equipped with a so-called “Rain Water Touch” feature. This will allow people to use the phone’s touchscreen in the rain without experiencing touch-related glitches. Check out the official video below for a demonstration of the feature.

The video shows the Ace 2 Pro compared to an iPhone 14 Pro series handset. The clip shows someone trying to use the phones while the devices are subjected to rain and sprayed water. Apple’s handset seems to struggle with touch input in these conditions, while the OnePlus phone’s touchscreen appears to work just fine.

This is a neat feature and could address one of the more annoying problems with touchscreens today. Presumably, this Rain Water Touch functionality would also make for more accurate touch input when your fingers are wet (e.g. after washing your hands).

OnePlus will launch the Ace 2 Pro in China next week, but we’re guessing the phone will get a name change for global markets. It also stands to reason that this feature could come to future OnePlus flagship phones like the OnePlus 12, but the company obviously hasn’t confirmed this yet.

