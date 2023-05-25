OnePlus 12 leak spills specs, launch window details

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Specs of the engineering sample of the OnePlus 12 just leaked.

The phone is said to launch in December.

The new OnePlus flagship is almost confirmed to get a periscope camera.

Fresh information from reliable tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the OnePlus 12 is still a while away. The leaker has pegged the China launch for the phone for December. That’s a bit earlier than the OnePlus 11, which was revealed in China on January 4 this year, followed by a global launch in February. While it’s unclear when in December the OnePlus 12 will launch, it’s possible that the phone’s global launch could also move up to January 2024 instead of February.

Meanwhile, it looks like OnePlus is indeed upgrading the camera setup on its upcoming flagship. Brar has shared details of the specs OnePlus is possibly working with on an engineering sample of the phone. These might not be the final specs of the OnePlus 12, but they should be pretty close to the actual thing.

OnePlus 12

(Engineering config) – 6.7″ QHD OLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (SM8650)

– 50MP + 50MP (UW) + 64MP (periscope)

– 5,000mAh battery

– 100W charging Launch: December (China) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 25, 2023

So here goes. As per the leak, you should see a 64MP periscope shooter on the OnePlus 12 in addition to two 50MP shooters, one of which is an ultrawide lens. This arrangement could be a big step up from the regular telephoto cameras we’ve seen on previous OnePlus flagships.

The processor upgrade is an obvious one. Brar’s leak states that the OnePlus 12 would be equipped with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Elsewhere, the display, battery, and charging specs seem unchanged compared to the OnePlus 11. That means you’ll still see a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W wired charging, possibly capped at 80W in the US.

