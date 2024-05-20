Android 15 Beta on the OnePlus 12 adds a Repair mode, but it isn't perfect yet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 15 Beta on the OnePlus 12 comes with a Repair mode that saves you from resetting your device when sending it for a repair without compromising your privacy.

However, you need to go through the device setup in Repair mode, wasting some time until you can reach the device’s home screen. We hope to see this minor annoyance fixed if OnePlus brings the feature to Oxygen OS 15’s stable release.

We’re excited to taste Android 15 on our devices, but we have to wait a few more months for the stable releases to arrive. Meanwhile, Pixel owners can install Android 15 Beta 2 on their devices in a few easy steps. If you don’t have a Pixel, you can try Beta 1 on select phones from other OEMs. OnePlus has released a Beta 1 build for the OnePlus 12, giving us a glimpse of what features could be coming to a future Oxygen OS build based on Android 15. Repair mode is one such feature, though it still needs some more polish.

When you install Android 15 Beta on the OnePlus 12, you will find a new Repair mode option in Settings > System & updates > Repair mode. As the name implies, Repair mode hides your personal information so you can send in your device for a repair without needing a data wipe. It enables the repair technician to conduct the repair and check phone functionality without compromising your privacy.

Google added Repair mode to its Pixels with the Android 14 QPR 1 release, whereas Samsung added a similar Maintenance mode with One UI 5.0, based on Android 13. Repair mode on Pixels uses Dynamic System Updates to simulate a factory reset, while Samsung’s Maintenance mode creates a new user profile. In both implementations, enabling the Repair/Maintenance mode will land you on your device’s home screen with only your pre-installed apps and none of your data.

However, on Android 15 Beta on the OnePlus 12, Repair mode starts the regular phone setup and onboarding process flow similar to the one we get on a new phone. You have to choose your language and region, add a Google account, etc. You can hasten the process by skipping the steps, but it’s still a few minutes of your time (possibly sitting at a service center or right before sending your broken phone for a repair) wasted in this setup process.

It’s not immediately clear if OnePlus is using Android’s Dynamic System Updates, or creating a new user profile for its Repair mode implementation, or implementing its own homebrewed solution.

Since this is very much a beta update, I don’t expect immediate perfection either. There’s a chance that the Repair mode feature may not make the final cut to the Oxygen OS 15 update based on Android 15. If OnePlus is indeed adding a Repair mode to Oxygen OS, I hope it considers this feedback and allows us to bypass the setup process and land directly on the homescreen.

