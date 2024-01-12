OnePlus 12 price leak points to big price hike for at least one market

TL;DR Indian pricing for the OnePlus 12 has leaked via Amazon India.

The base 256GB model will apparently retail for Rs 69,999 (~$845).

This is a significant price hike over the OnePlus 11 and points to a price increase for the US too.

The OnePlus 12 is a few weeks away from its global launch, but it looks like Amazon may have jumped the gun by briefly listing the new flagship phone.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal spotted a since-pulled OnePlus 12 listing on Amazon India, revealing a price of Rs 69,999 (~$845) for the base 12GB/256GB variant. Check out his screenshot below.

The cheapest OnePlus 11 was the 8GB/128GB model, and it had a launch price of Rs 56,999 (~$688) in India and $699.99 in the US. Meanwhile, the 16GB/256GB OnePlus 11 had a recommended launch price of Rs 61,999 (~$749) and $799.99 respectively. So it looks like the OnePlus 12 will see a significant price hike in India, even when compared to the 256GB OnePlus 11.

This apparent price hike in India doesn’t bode well for US pricing, either. It’s only speculation, but we can totally imagine the phone receiving a price hike to bring it on par with the base Galaxy S24.

For what it’s worth, the OnePlus 12 brings a number of upgrades over the OnePlus 11. Some of the more notable improvements include a periscope camera for the first time on a OnePlus phone, wireless charging, a bigger battery, and more base RAM and storage. Unfortunately, the phone brings an IP65 rating rather than proper IP67/IP68 water resistance.

