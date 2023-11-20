The OnePlus 12 is launching a month earlier than the OnePlus 11

Ice Universe

TL;DR The OnePlus 12 will launch on December 4.

The company will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in the month of December.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone will likely launch globally in January 2024.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 in China before the rest of the world. The company has confirmed on Chinese social media platform Weibo that its next flagship will arrive on December 4 at 7 PM local time (6 AM ET). The phone’s announcement will be the star of OnePlus’ tenth-anniversary celebrations. The company was founded by Pete Lau and Carl Pei in December 2013.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed a global launch date for the phone. The OnePlus 11 launched in January this year, with a global unveil that followed in February. With the OnePlus 12 coming in almost a month earlier than its predecessor, we may see the new phone hit shelves globally as early as January 2024.

The OnePlus 12 will bring all kinds of new hardware on board. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is already confirmed and so is a new primary camera sensor and a 64MP periscope lens. The phone is also confirmed to sport a 2K resolution “ProXDR” display.

Other expected specs include a 32MP selfie sensor, a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging support.

