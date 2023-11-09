OnePlus details new camera sensor coming to the OnePlus 12

TL;DR OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 12 will come with the new Sony LYT-808 sensor, a variation of the foldable-centric Sony LYT-T808 sensor from the OnePlus Open.

The phone will also have a 64MP periscope zoom camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, and OIS.

It has also been confirmed to sport a 2K resolution “ProXDR” display.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300 finally released, we can look forward to a new round of Android flagships taking the mantle. One of them is expected to be the OnePlus 12, and before its launch in China, OnePlus has shared some of its highlight camera specifications.

The official OnePlus account on Weibo has shared specifications for the OnePlus 12’s camera setup and display. The camera’s highlight will be the new Sony LYT-808 sensor, which is said to be a variation of the foldable-centric Sony LYT-T808 seen on the OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3.

OnePlus claims it is the most powerful camera sensor in its class, though we’d have to independently test this claim when the phone launches globally.

The Sony Lytia LYT-T808 on the OnePlus Open is very good, so the bar is set very high for the OnePlus 12. We also know that the Hasselblad partnership will continue with the OnePlus 12.

Further, the OnePlus 12 will come with a 64MP periscope zoom camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, and OIS, outputting 3x optically zoomed images.

For context, the OnePlus 11 has a 32MP 1/2.74-inch telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom capabilities, while the OPPO Find X6 Pro has a 50MP 1/1.56-inch periscope zoom camera for 2.8x optical zoom. While not confirmed by OnePlus, we reckon OnePlus will employ a combination of optical zoom and in-sensor zoom on the OnePlus 12, much like it did on the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus is also highlighting a few OPPO image algorithms, namely an Ultra-Clear Image Quality Algorithm for clear and accurate photos, a Hyperlight and Shadow Algorithm for balanced contrast, and a Natural Color Algorithm with Hasselblad’s natural color optimization. How these algorithms play out on the actual device in real-world scenarios remains to be seen.

Rounding up its announcement, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will have a 2K resolution “ProXDR” display. However, it stopped short of providing further details. We also see the same branding used on the OnePlus Open’s display.

