OnePlus 12 gets its first update that adds Hasselblad Master mode

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out the first updates to the OnePlus 12, bringing along the Hasselblad Master mode in the camera app.

With the Hasselblad Master mode, users can set levels for saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette before clicking the photo.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 12 globally, boasting several improvements when compared against the OnePlus 11. But while the company touted a new Hasselblad Master mode on the new phone, it remains curiously missing on my review unit. OnePlus is fixing this with the first Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 12, which is now rolling out to devices.

OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS v14.0.0.404 (EX01) to the OnePlus 12, coming in at a hefty 6.48GB in size. This is the first publicly available update to the phone. Another small Oxygen OS v14.0.0.10 (SP01EX01) update was rolled out to certain devices yesterday, but it was strangely not available to the general public. My OnePlus 12 shipped with Oxygen OS v14.0.0.232 (EX01), so the newest update appears to be the proper update, rolling out just a day later.

With this new update, I can confirm that the Hasselblad Master mode is present within the camera app, replacing the Pro mode. The Hasselblad Master Mode lets you set levels for saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette before you click the photo. You can still access manual camera controls within the Hasselblad Master mode or leave it on auto.

OnePlus 12 Hasselblad Master Mode OnePlus 12 Hasselblad Master Mode OnePlus 12 Hasselblad Master Mode OnePlus 12 Hasselblad Master Mode Before update: OnePlus 12 Pro Mode

Oxygen OS 14.0.0.404 (EX01) for the OnePlus 12: Changelog Here is the official changelog for the update: System ProXDR is now available for Google’s Photos app. Improves system stability. Improves the success rate of fingerprint unlock.

Communication Improves the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi network connections. Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function. Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Camera Adds Master mode that features Hasselblad color tuning to enhance your photos with more natural and vibrant colors.

Have you received this update on your OnePlus 12? Let us know in the comments below!

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12 Unique design • Fast charging • Good battery life MSRP: $799.00 The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand, they've matured as a company and it shows in their hardware. The OnePlus 12 offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more. See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments