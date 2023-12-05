OnePlus 12 global launch window confirmed, expect other products too

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 12 in China today, and it’s tentatively looking like one of the best Android phones you can get in many ways. One big question, however, is global availability.

Now, OnePlus has confirmed in an emailed press release that the new flagship phone will come to global markets early next year:

The OnePlus 12 is planned to be released along with other products in the global market in early 2024.

The company didn’t dish out an exact launch date, then, but leaks point to a January 23 launch day. So we’ve got well over a month to go until the global reveal.