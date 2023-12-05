Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
OnePlus 12 global launch window confirmed, expect other products too
- OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will launch globally in early 2024.
- The company didn’t issue a specific date, but leaks point to a January 23 reveal.
- The phone just launched in China, bringing a periscope camera, wireless charging, and more.
OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 12 in China today, and it’s tentatively looking like one of the best Android phones you can get in many ways. One big question, however, is global availability.
Now, OnePlus has confirmed in an emailed press release that the new flagship phone will come to global markets early next year:
The OnePlus 12 is planned to be released along with other products in the global market in early 2024.
The company didn’t dish out an exact launch date, then, but leaks point to a January 23 launch day. So we’ve got well over a month to go until the global reveal.
What else could we see on the day?
It’s also interesting to see OnePlus acknowledging that “other products” will be revealed at the global OnePlus 12 launch. Recent evidence suggests that the company could bring the upper mid-range OnePlus 12R to global markets rather than just India.
The company also launched the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro alongside the OnePlus 11 earlier this year, so we’re guessing another audio product could be launched alongside the latest flagship.
Either way, the OnePlus 12 is looking like a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 11. Notable upgrades include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a periscope camera for the first time in a OnePlus phone, and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wireless charging.