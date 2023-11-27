OnePlus may have accidentally revealed OnePlus 12 and 12R global availability details

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has launched a global marketing campaign for the OnePlus 12, but the associated giveaway inadvertently contains clues on a possible global launch date for the phone.

The campaign also indicates that OnePlus could be bringing the OnePlus 12R to more countries, like the US.

OnePlus could potentially launch the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R globally on January 24, 2024, on the basis of these clues.

The OnePlus 12 is around the corner, and my excitement for this flagship Android phone is quite high, riding on the success of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Open. The newest flagship phone is launching in China on December 5, and we widely expect the OnePlus 12 to make its way to global markets in early 2024. Now we have a plausible date, and it comes straight from OnePlus.

OnePlus today launched the global marketing campaign for the OnePlus 12 in key regions, like the US, UK and India. As part of the campaign, OnePlus is inviting the public to subscribe with their email address on the OnePlus website to know more about the OnePlus 12. Doing so gives them a chance to win the OnePlus 12 or an “upcoming new OnePlus product” (we’ll come back to this later in the article).

Eagle-eyed enthusiast 1NormalUsername spotted that the terms and conditions of the campaign mentions the running date of the giveaway.

There are two things to notice here. Firstly, the giveaway entries run from today till the end of January 23, 2024. Curiously, the Indian terms and conditions page uses a different sentence structure, indicating that the giveaway runs till the day before the OnePlus 12 launch event.

Presuming that the OnePlus 12 launches simultaneously across global markets beyond China (as previous flagships from OnePlus did), and that OnePlus is running the giveaway for the same duration globally, we can logically join the dots to conclude that the OnePlus 12 will launch globally on January 24, 2024. There’s also a possibility that January 24, 2024, is the sale date of the device, in which case the phone launch could be about a week or so before, i.e. on or around January 17, 2024.

OnePlus is expected to bring two flagships to India: the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R. There is a possibility that the Indian launch event is different from the global launch event since there are more phones to launch in India (though note that the company launched the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R at the same event in India simultaneously with the OnePlus 11’s global launch).

However, the same giveaway terms and conditions indicate that OnePlus has “another new phone” launching in the US, which is the second bit that you need to notice. What could this “another new phone” be? The answer may (not) surprise you.

With some further digging within recent Oxygen OS 14 builds, 1NormalUsername spotted mentions of multiple international variants of what he presumes to be the OnePlus 12R. This indicates that the OnePlus 12R could potentially launch in countries other than India. The OnePlus 12R could have model number PJE110 (likely under the OnePlus Ace 3 branding in China) and international variants in the form of CPH2585, CPH2609, and CPH2611.

For reference, here is the same code snippet for the OnePlus 11R, showing only two model numbers: PHK110 (OnePlus Ace 2) and CPH2487.

A wider OnePlus 12R launch would tie all these clues together, though note that we’re still speculating on the basis of limited information present before us. The company has yet to officially make any such announcement around the 12 and 12R’s global launch.

