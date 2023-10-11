OnePlus 12 camera specs leak: A major zoom upgrade for OnePlus?

MySmartPrice

TL;DR A Weibo leaker has dished out apparent OnePlus 12 camera specs.

The phone will get a slightly larger main camera than the OnePlus 11.

It’ll also get a 3X 64MP periscope camera, following a recent trend.

We’ve seen loads of OnePlus 12 rumors already, and this stream of leaks is slowly turning into a torrent. Now, a reliable leaker has revealed camera specs for the new flagship phone.

Digital Chat Station on Weibo reiterated previous rumors that the OnePlus 12 will come with a triple rear camera system, consisting of main, ultrawide, and periscope cameras. However, the tipster also dished out specs for each camera.

Expect the main shooter to be a 50MP f/1.7 IMX966 camera (1/1.4 inches, 23mm, OIS), slightly larger than the OnePlus 11’s main shooter. Meanwhile, the ultrawide lens is said to be a 48MP f/2.2 camera (1/2-inch, 14mm).

We’ve seen a growing trend of brands offering 3X or 3.5X periscope lenses paired with high-resolution sensors, and it looks like OnePlus could follow this path too. The OnePlus 12’s periscope lens is believed to be a ~3X 64MP camera (f/2.5, OIS, 70mm) with a 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B sensor.

You do lose out on pure long-range zoom by not opting for a ~5X periscope camera. However, we’ve seen the likes of OPPO and HUAWEI offering great low-light zoom and respectable long-range zoom quality with this approach. So we’re keen to see what the OnePlus 12 can do with this periscope lens.

This wasn’t the only OnePlus 12 leak from the tipster, as they also recently claimed that the phone will be available in a white variant with a glossy glass back. Either way, these leaks continue to paint a clearer picture of what we should expect.

Comments