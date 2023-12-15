OnePlus finally confirms global launch date for the OnePlus 12 and 12R

TL;DR OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will launch globally on January 23, 2024.

The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 12R will launch beyond India and China, indicating a wider global launch, possibly in other prominent Western markets.

After wowing us with the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Open, we’re looking forward to the OnePlus 12. The device has launched in China, so its specifications aren’t really a mystery. But to make it as a recommendation for the best Android phone, it would need competitive pricing and global availability. OnePlus has finally announced that the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will launch globally on January 23, 2024.

The OnePlus 12 series launch will be held at 9 am EST, though the launch location is not yet known. This is quite sometime after CES 2024, so it’s not coinciding with that event.

Within the announcement post, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12R will also launch internationally. A special note, the OnePlus R series is finally expanding its horizons outside of India and China for the first time. The fine print in the launch teaser mentions that minor differences in product dimensions exist between regional variants, including but not limited to thickness and network configurations. So, there is room for the OnePlus 12 that will be launched internationally to be slightly different from the OnePlus 12 that has already been launched in China.

The OnePlus 12 comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the OnePlus 12R is expected to feature the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. We are expecting big batteries and fast charging on both the flagships, alongside a competent display. The camera setup is expected to be one of the primary differences between the OnePlus 12 and 12R, with the 12 having a superior 50MP + 48MP + 64MP, while the 12R could come with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP setup. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement to know the final global specifications for both phones.

Comments