Stable Oxygen OS 14 update now rolling out for OnePlus 11

TL;DR The OnePlus 11 is now getting the stable Oxygen OS 14 update in India.

Other regions should also get the update soon.

Beta testers will be the first to receive the Android 14-based software.

The OnePlus 11 is finally receiving the stable Oxygen OS 14 update after a couple of rounds of open betas. Incidentally, OnePlus’ mothership, OPPO, also rolled out the stable Color OS 14 update late last evening. Both operating systems are identical.

OnePlus has announced that the latest stable build will be pushed to users who participated in the closed and open beta programs. After the beta testers get the update, Oxygen OS 14 will gradually reach regular OnePlus 11 users still on Android 13.

Regarding regional availability, OnePlus says the update has already started rolling out in India with version number CPH2447_14.0.0.201(EX01). Other markets should also get it soon, so if you’re in the US or anywhere else, you can keep an eye out for updates on this page.

Before you update your OnePlus 11 to the new Android 14-based software, make sure the battery level of your phone is above 30% and you have a minimum of 5GB of storage space available on the device. You can read our impressions of Oxygen OS 14 here. We’re also pasting the full changelog for the update below.

OnePlus 11 Oxygen OS 14 update changelog Pantanal Service

• Adds Fluid Cloud, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

• Adds cross-device support for Fluid Cloud. Now you can check the connection status of devices on your account at a glance.

Smart efficiency

• Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

• Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

• Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity

• Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy

• Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

• Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

• Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

• Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

• Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care

• Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

You can also view the full Oxygen OS 14 update schedule here for other OnePlus devices.

