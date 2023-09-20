OxygenOS 14 beta roadmap released: Here's when it'll arrive on your device

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed the OxygenOS 14 beta roadmap and supported devices.

Expect a host of handsets to get the beta software next month and in November.

OnePlus has already brought the OxygenOS 14 beta to the OnePlus 11, but the company is also working hard to bring the Android 14-based beta to more devices. Now, the mobile brand has revealed a full roadmap and timeline for various devices.

The company posted the OxygenOS 14 beta roadmap on its community forum. Check it out below.

From October OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

From November OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 9 series (9 and 9 Pro)

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Nord N30

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite The company adds that the beta software will be released on a “batch-by-batch” basis and only in certain markets. So you might not want to hold your breath for a beta release in your country. The company didn’t dish out a stable release timeline for these devices, aside from saying the OnePlus Nord N20 SE will get the update in H1 2024.

Nevertheless, the OxygenOS 14 release brings a host of Android 14 features, as well as a few OPPO/OnePlus-specific additions. The latter includes an improved “Aquamorphic” design, a so-called Trinity Engine suite for better performance, and a carbon-tracking always-on display.

The stable version of OxygenOS 14 will be released on September 25, and we’re guessing the OnePlus 11 will be first with this software as it’s already running the beta release.

Comments