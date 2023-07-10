The OnePlus 11 is at its lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus 11 is seemingly a return to the brand’s affordable flagship ethos, bringing a reasonable $699 price tag and a smattering of flagship features. But what if $699 is too much for you? Well, this Prime Day pricing on the Android phone might interest you.

Yes, the OnePlus 11 is at its lowest price ever on Amazon ahead of the main Prime Day sale, taking it down to just $599. And you’re getting plenty of phone at this reduced price point. OnePlus 11 for $599 ($100 off)

The OnePlus handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Other notable specs include a triple rear camera system (50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 32MP telephoto), an IP64 rating for splash resistance, and a lengthy update pledge.

OnePlus 11 OnePlus 11 Powerful peak performance • Blazing-fast wired charging • Excellent software promise MSRP: $699.99 OnePlus is simplifying its lineup and packing all the goods into one flagship device The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years. See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus See price at Best Buy

In saying so, the OnePlus 11 misses out on premium flagship features like full-fledged water resistance, wireless charging, and great low-light image quality. But these flaws are easier to overlook at $599.

This isn’t the only discounted OnePlus handset on offer during the massive sales event, as the OnePlus 10T can be had for $399.99 (was $599.99), and the OnePlus Nord N200 can be yours for just $149.99 (was $199.99).

We’re glad to see that you don’t actually need a Prime membership to take advantage of these deals, but you can always try a 30-day trial and cancel right after if you want to explore more Prime Day offers. Either way, you can check out the OnePlus 11 deal via the widget above.

Comments