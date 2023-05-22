OnePlus 10T gets Zen Space app and other features in Oxygen OS 13.1 patch

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Welcome to the OnePlus 10 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 10 Pro and other 10-series devices, including the OnePlus 10T. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.

The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T launched with Android 12 and OnePlus’ Oxygen OS 12.1 skinned on top. OnePlus will offer three Android upgrades to the phones, which means it will see all the way to Android 15. The company also guarantees four years of security updates. Current stable version : Android 13

: Android 13 When will the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T get Android 14? December 2023 to January 2024 (Estimated)

Latest OnePlus 10 update May 22, 2023: OnePlus 10 owners in the Indian market now have access to Oxygen OS 13.1. According to Android Central, the update will have firmware version 13.1.0.501. This latest update delivers a few features like TalkBack, a Zen Space app, auto-connect, and more. It will also improve stability and security.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Android Settings > About Device and tap on Software Update.

Previous OnePlus 10 series updates December 12, 2022: OnePlus has finally announced the availability of stable Android 13 for the OnePlus 10T (h/t: XDA-Developers). The update has the C.12 suffix in India and the C.22 suffix in the rest of the world. The Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 update brings features like a so-called Aquamorphic Design, large folder support on the home screen, Always-On Display widgets akin to iOS, automatic pixelation for chat screenshots, and an upgraded HyperBoost performance suite.

OnePlus has finally announced the availability of stable Android 13 for the OnePlus 10T (h/t: XDA-Developers). The update has the C.12 suffix in India and the C.22 suffix in the rest of the world. The Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 update brings features like a so-called Aquamorphic Design, large folder support on the home screen, Always-On Display widgets akin to iOS, automatic pixelation for chat screenshots, and an upgraded HyperBoost performance suite. November 30, 2022: OnePlus announced the Oxygen OS C.22 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro, bringing the November 2022 security patch. It also brought fixes and tweaks to the display, performance, and more.

OnePlus announced the Oxygen OS C.22 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro, bringing the November 2022 security patch. It also brought fixes and tweaks to the display, performance, and more. October 28, 2022: The OnePlus 10 Pro reportedly grabbed the Oxygen OS C.21 update, bringing the October 2022 security patch. This update also brought Jio 5G support to Indian models.

The OnePlus 10 Pro reportedly grabbed the Oxygen OS C.21 update, bringing the October 2022 security patch. This update also brought Jio 5G support to Indian models. September 21, 2022: OnePlus 10T owners received the Oxygen OS A.08 update. This brought fixes or tweaks to dark mode, touch input, Wi-Fi stability, the selfie camera, and more.

OnePlus 10T owners received the Oxygen OS A.08 update. This brought fixes or tweaks to dark mode, touch input, Wi-Fi stability, the selfie camera, and more. September 21, 2022: OnePlus pushed out the stable Oxygen OS 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The update was first issued to users who participated in the open beta program. It brings features like OPPO’s Aquamorphic Design, a meeting assistant for audio/video calls, and auto-pixelation functionality for chat screenshots.

OnePlus pushed out the stable Oxygen OS 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The update was first issued to users who participated in the open beta program. It brings features like OPPO’s Aquamorphic Design, a meeting assistant for audio/video calls, and auto-pixelation functionality for chat screenshots. September 1, 2022: The Chinese brand pushed out the version A.07 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This improved aspects like touch input when gaming, Wi-Fi stability, and image quality. When it comes to the latter, we got improvements when shooting ultrawide shots at night, selfie portraits, and backlit scenes. We also got the August 2022 security patch.

The Chinese brand pushed out the version A.07 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This improved aspects like touch input when gaming, Wi-Fi stability, and image quality. When it comes to the latter, we got improvements when shooting ultrawide shots at night, selfie portraits, and backlit scenes. We also got the August 2022 security patch. August 29, 2022: OnePlus is rolling out another new software update for the OnePlus 10T. It comes with firmware version CPH2415_11.A.06 in global markets and CPH2413_11.A.06 in India. The new OTA doesn’t add any major new features to the phone but improves upon the camera experience, fingerprint unlocking, and more.

OnePlus is rolling out another new software update for the OnePlus 10T. It comes with firmware version CPH2415_11.A.06 in global markets and CPH2413_11.A.06 in India. The new OTA doesn’t add any major new features to the phone but improves upon the camera experience, fingerprint unlocking, and more. August 12, 2022: OnePlus rolled out the first software update to the OnePlus 10T. It came with firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05 and brought system as well as camera improvements.

OnePlus rolled out the first software update to the OnePlus 10T. It came with firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05 and brought system as well as camera improvements. July 5, 2022: OnePlus is now rolling out Oxygen OS A.15 to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The update brings a number of system improvements and also adds the June 2022 security patch to the phone. You can read the changelog below.

OnePlus is now rolling out Oxygen OS A.15 to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The update brings a number of system improvements and also adds the June 2022 security patch to the phone. You can read the changelog below. May 23, 2022: OnePlus is now rolling out Oxygen OS A.14 to the OnePlus 10 Pro. As per XDA Developers, the update brings a number of system improvements and also adds the May 2022 security patch to the phone.

OnePlus is now rolling out Oxygen OS A.14 to the OnePlus 10 Pro. As per XDA Developers, the update brings a number of system improvements and also adds the May 2022 security patch to the phone. April 26, 2022: OnePlus announced the Oxygen OS 12 A.13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro in North America and India (h/t: XDA-Developers). It brought improvements to fingerprint unlocking, power consumption, studio processing, front camera quality, and network stability.

OnePlus announced the Oxygen OS 12 A.13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro in North America and India (h/t: XDA-Developers). It brought improvements to fingerprint unlocking, power consumption, studio processing, front camera quality, and network stability. April 1, 2022: OnePlus pushed out the A.11 (India) and A.12 (Europe) firmware to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It brought a ton of fixes and optimizations, including camera-related optimizations, improved fingerprint unlocking, better performance in general, and more reliable connectivity.

OnePlus pushed out the A.11 (India) and A.12 (Europe) firmware to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It brought a ton of fixes and optimizations, including camera-related optimizations, improved fingerprint unlocking, better performance in general, and more reliable connectivity. March 31, 2022: This is the day OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets. The out-of-the-box software was Oxygen OS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. What OnePlus 10 update are you running? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you’ve spotted an OTA that we haven’t, tip us!

If you’re looking for another update, be sure to visit our Android 12 update tracker.

Comments