These older Galaxy Watches can now join One UI 6 Watch beta

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this month, Samsung launched the OneUI 6 Watch beta program.

The beta program was initially available only to Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic users.

The beta program is now extending to Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 models in the US and South Korea.

Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10th in Paris, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Watch 7 series. Alongside the new smartwatches, Samsung could also debut the next generation of its Wear OS implementation, the One UI 6 Watch.

Earlier this month, Samsung kicked off the One UI 6 Watch beta program for Galaxy Watch 6 users in the US and South Korea. Now, Samsung has expanded the beta program to older Galaxy Watch models, including the Watch 5 and 2021’s Watch 4.

As spotted by X (formerly Twitter user) @theonecid, the beta is now available for download on Bluetooth variants of the Watch 4 and Watch 5 through the Samsung Members app. As of now, we think the beta for the older Galaxy Watches is also available only in the US and South Korea. Just a heads-up: special edition watches, except the Watch 5 Golf edition, aren’t eligible for the beta.

One UI 6 Watch promises a lot of new features, including UI changes, universal gestures, and improved health tracking. Earlier this week, Samsung also released One UI 6 Watch beta 2, which brings bug fixes and stability improvements.

Along with the Watch 7 series, Samsung will also announce the Galaxy Ring and its next-generation foldable phones at the July event. If you’re excited about these upcoming gadgets, Samsung is offering a $50 credit for pre-reserving your purchase and potential savings of up to $1,500. For more details and to reserve your spot, check out the link above.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments