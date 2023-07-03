Samsung launches One UI 5.1.1 beta, delivers a bevy of features and improvements

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has launched its One UI 5.1.1 beta program.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 are the first devices to get the update.

The update will bring a variety of features and improvements to Galaxy devices.

Samsung is expected to launch One UI 5.1.1 later this month, along with the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. But we won’t have to wait until then to know what’s included in the OS update. The Korean tech giant has released notes detailing some extensive changes.

On Samsung’s Korean community page, the company revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 will be the first to gain access to the One UI 5.1.1 beta. It also revealed a lengthy changelog that shows a number of features and improvements that will come with the update. As translated by SamMobile through Google, these changes involve multitasking, the taskbar, Flex Mode, quick share, Samsung Health, the camera and gallery, and a few additional changes.

Multitasking Improved app preview: Users will be able to preview an app’s running state (split-screen, full-screen, or pop-up) on the Recent Apps screen.

Users will be able to preview an app’s running state (split-screen, full-screen, or pop-up) on the Recent Apps screen. Switch from pop up to split screen: Apps will be able to switch from pop up to split screen by pressing and holding the handle at the top of the pop-up window and dragging it to one side or the other.

Apps will be able to switch from pop up to split screen by pressing and holding the handle at the top of the pop-up window and dragging it to one side or the other. Bring app back to its original position: After moving a pop up to the side, you can tap on it to bring the pop up back to its original position.

After moving a pop up to the side, you can tap on it to bring the pop up back to its original position. S Pen app preview: When the S Pen is hovering over the icon of a minimized app, you’ll see a preview of what that app will look like when it’s open.

Taskbar More recent apps on the taskbar: Up to four recently used apps can now be shown on the taskbar.

Up to four recently used apps can now be shown on the taskbar. Automatic taskbar adjustment: If there are seven apps or fewer on the taskbar, the taskbar will automatically adjust to make it easier to tap on the home button, recent apps button, and back button.

Flex Mode More apps: The Flex Mode panel can be used for a variety of apps that support multi-window screens.

The Flex Mode panel can be used for a variety of apps that support multi-window screens. Media controls: When in Flex Mode, there will be controls to jump backward or forward by 10 seconds. Pressing on the time bar will time the point where you’re holding it.

When in Flex Mode, there will be controls to jump backward or forward by 10 seconds. Pressing on the time bar will time the point where you’re holding it. Customization: You’ll be able to customize the toolbar in Flex Mode, allowing you to add, remove, reorder, or move icons.

Quick Share Contact sharing: You’ll be able to share files with contacts even if they’re not nearby.

You’ll be able to share files with contacts even if they’re not nearby. Security: You’ll be able to share content more securely. Shared files can now have an expiration date and be unshared. You’ll also be able to prevent others from saving or sharing files.

Samsung Health Sleep coaching: Samsung has improved sleep coaching content and design so you can see your progress at a glance for the Galaxy Watch 4 or higher.

Samsung has improved sleep coaching content and design so you can see your progress at a glance for the Galaxy Watch 4 or higher. Sleep data: Sleep design has been improved and explanations have been added for sleep scores on the Galaxy Watch 4 or higher.

Sleep design has been improved and explanations have been added for sleep scores on the Galaxy Watch 4 or higher. Skin temperature measurements: On the Galaxy Watch 5 or higher, users will be able to measure their skin temperature as they sleep.

On the Galaxy Watch 5 or higher, users will be able to measure their skin temperature as they sleep. Metrics and badges: Key metrics are now presented summary information screen and badges are being added for motivation.

Camera and Gallery Date and time: The date and time can be changed on the watermark.

The date and time can be changed on the watermark. Flex Mode in Pro Mode: Manual setting options such as ISO and shutter speed are now located at the bottom of the screen when the phone is folded in Pro and Pro Video modes.

Manual setting options such as ISO and shutter speed are now located at the bottom of the screen when the phone is folded in Pro and Pro Video modes. Capture view: When using capture view on the main screen, you can select multiple photos by long pressing them.

When using capture view on the main screen, you can select multiple photos by long pressing them. Remaster preview: Thumbnails are now displayed below the image being remastered. When the thumbnail is clicked, you’ll see a side-by-side comparison on a larger screen.

Thumbnails are now displayed below the image being remastered. When the thumbnail is clicked, you’ll see a side-by-side comparison on a larger screen. Filters and effects: The slider has been replaced with a dial for filters and effects.

The slider has been replaced with a dial for filters and effects. Copy and paste: Tones and filters can be copied and pasted on from one photo to another.

Other additions Two-handed drag and drop: You can drag files, photos, and other items with one hand, and select a location or folder with the other hand when on the home screen or in My Files.

You can drag files, photos, and other items with one hand, and select a location or folder with the other hand when on the home screen or in My Files. Using phone while wireless charging other devices: The phone can be used while wirelessly charging other devices if the foldable phone’s main screen is facing down.

The phone can be used while wirelessly charging other devices if the foldable phone’s main screen is facing down. Storage management: If available storage falls below 5GB, My Files will display app cache information.

If available storage falls below 5GB, My Files will display app cache information. Memory management: More information is provided on the apps using memory. You’ll also be able to change modes from the lock screen — like sleep mode or driving mode.

More information is provided on the apps using memory. You’ll also be able to change modes from the lock screen — like sleep mode or driving mode. Samsung Internet customization: You can move the address, tab, and bookmark bars to the bottom of the screen. The One UI 5.1.1 beta is only available to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 at the moment. But Samsung could roll the update out to other devices as well.

