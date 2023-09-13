One UI 5.1.1 is causing Pokemon Go to crash on Samsung Galaxy devices

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Reports are coming in that One UI 5.1.1 is causing Pokemon Go to crash.

Developer Niantic has confirmed they are aware of the issue and are investigating.

Most of the devices that have been affected appear to be Galaxy S21 handsets.

It won’t be long before Samsung Galaxy owners can upgrade to One UI 6. But if you’re a Pokemon Go player, you may be hoping to make the jump sooner rather than later. It appears One UI 5.1.1 is causing the Pokemon Go app to crash.

Over the last few weeks, numerous Galaxy owners have been reporting problems with Pokemon Go on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). These users claim they are unable to log into their accounts, receiving pop-up messages like, “This account has failed to authenticate.” It appears the issue started only after these users updated their phones to One UI 5.1.1.

The issue has spread widely enough that Niantic’s support team has acknowledged the problem. Niantic also mentions it is investigating and to look out for updates through its official channels.

Thanks for sharing, Haley! We’ve received similar reports regarding the login issues after the latest update on Samsung S21 devices. Our team is looking into it, please keep an eye out on our official channels for updates! ^TA — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) September 13, 2023

Based on the reports, it looks like a majority of the cases involve the Galaxy S21 series. However, there are also a few complaints from people with Galaxy Z Fold, S20, and Note devices.

It’s unclear what exactly the issue is, but there may be something in the update conflicting with the game. Samsung Deutschland suggests as much in a reply to an affected Galaxy owner.

Since you re-installed the app, it’s pretty likely, but just to be sure, can you check if the software of the app is up-to-date right now? — Samsung Deutschland (@SamsungDE) September 1, 2023

At the moment, there’s no official word from Niantic or Samsung on when a fix could arrive. But if you can’t wait, one Reddit user may have found a workaround you can try.

