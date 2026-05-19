Will One UI 9 beta break your Good Lock setup? Samsung reveals compatibility list

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed which Good Lock modules work with One UI 9.

Some of the compatible modules include Dropship, Nice Shot, Edge Touch, Theme Park, and Keys Cafe.

Some that are still in development include NavStar, LockStar, and QuickStar.

Samsung recently began rolling out the beta for One UI 9 to the Galaxy S26. As with any major update, installing One UI 9 will mean you’ll lose access to some Good Lock modules, as some are not yet compatible with the latest version of the OS. If you want to know which Good Lock apps currently work on One UI 9 before updating, Samsung has now shared a list.

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Over on the company’s Korean community forum, Samsung has posted a list of which Good Lock modules are compatible with the Android 17 skin. The post also contains a list of modules that are under development.

The apps that are compatible with One UI 9 are:

One Hand Operation Plus

Sound Assistant

Keys Cafe

Theme Park

Wonderland

Edge Lightning Plus

Dropship

Galaxy To Share Routine Plus

Nice Catch

Edge Touch

Camera Assistant

RegiStar

Display Assistant

Nice Shot

Gallery Assistant

Meanwhile, the apps that are still being worked on include: QuickStar

LockStar

ClockFace

NavStar

Home Up

MultiStar

Game Booster Plus

It’s not a big surprise that there are some Good Lock apps that aren’t yet compatible with One UI 9, as it’s still in beta. However, Samsung says that it’s working to ensure that all Good Lock apps will be available when the stable version the update is ready.

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