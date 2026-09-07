One UI 9 quietly solves time zone math while calling

Paul Jones / Android Authority

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TL;DR Samsung has quietly added a useful feature in One UI 9 for international callers.

One UI’s Call Brief automatically gives you a heads-up about the other person’s local time if they’re in a different time zone.

The feature was recently also added to the Galaxy S26 with the latest One UI 9 beta.

Samsung has unleashed a flurry of One UI 9 beta updates for its flagship S and Z series devices. After limiting the beta to the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung recently added a host of other

older devices to the roster, suggesting a stable release may not be far off. In addition to the broader rollout, Samsung recently also brought new features with one of the recent beta updates, and one that has caught attention for its simple but practical utility.

The seventh One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series, which Samsung rolled out around the end of August, brings a set of Fold 8 features to the S series. This includes My FanCam, Call Brief, custom cards in Now Brief, and more. Among these, we’ve learned of a special advantage that Call Brief offers for international callers.

Call Brief is a feature that shows useful information, such as events, messages, etc., relevant to your call. It uses Personal Data Intelligence on One UI 9 devices and recently made its way to the Galaxy S26 series after being exclusive to the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8.

A couple of users on X, including @FrankOneDigital and @smasithick, recently spotted that Call Brief also surfaces useful information, including the caller’s local time if they are in a different time zone. This is handy and saves you the work of looking up their time during the call. It would also be handy for users in the US calling others in a different time zone.

While testing the feature on my Galaxy Z Fold 8, I noticed the other party’s local time also appears while dialing an international number, even before you’ve started the call. That can be pretty useful if you don’t want to accidentally disturb anyone when calling across time zones.

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