One UI 9 finally takes those annoying app handles off your screen

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 9 beta introduces a new toggle for Multi Window mode.

The toggle allows you to show or hide app handles while in split-screen view.

App handles are shown by default and can’t be hidden in One UI 8.5.

This week, Samsung began rolling out the first beta for One UI 9 for the Galaxy S26 in South Korea, Germany, and the UK. The Android 17-based update is bringing several notable changes, such as more Quick Panel customizations and text spotlighting. Not mentioned in the changelog, there appears to be a new setting for Multi Window mode.

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If you’re unfamiliar with Multi Window mode, it’s a multitasking feature that allows you to view two apps side-by-side on a split screen. When you enter this mode, a bar will appear between the two apps, which can be used to change the size of the windows. You’ll also see app handles at the top of the screen. These handles let you change the app, open the app in a pop-up window, maximize the app, or close it.

In One UI 8.5 and earlier, these app handles are shown by default. There is no option to hide them. However, that’s not the case with the One UI 9 beta.

Samsung has added a new toggle in the Multi Window settings with this beta. You can find this new option by going to Settings > Advanced features > Multi window. That toggle finally gives you the option to show or hide app handles. So if you consider them to be an eyesore, you no longer have to see them taking up space on your screen.

At the moment, the One UI 9 beta rollout is only available for the Galaxy S26 series in select markets. As mentioned earlier, the beta has reached South Korea, Germany, and the UK. Samsung has confirmed that the rollout will also come to the US, but the exact date is unknown.

Thanks, Dylan H., for the tip and the recordings!

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