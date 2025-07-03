One UI 8 will let you add a Dynamic Effect to photos, but what's the point?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8 will seemingly bring a new “Dynamic Effect” feature in the Samsung Gallery app.

Similar to Live Effect, the feature transforms a still image into a short animated clip. However, you can also manually control the animated image.

One UI 8 is inching closer to a stable release. A new, stable internal build has reportedly landed for the software, and tipster Ice Universe has discovered a new feature called Dynamic Effect in the Samsung Gallery app. Thing it — it seems kind of pointless.

The new Dynamic Effect was discovered in version S938BXXU5BYG1 of the latest One UI 8 build, which is not circulating widely, but is a version Samsung is testing internally. It looks similar to the Live Effect feature Samsung already offers, but with some added capabilities.

A video shared by Ice Universe shows a “Dynamic Effect” badge appearing beneath a photo of a flower. Tapping the badge transforms the still image into a short animated clip similar to what the Live Effect feature already does. However, this version goes a step further by letting you move the subject (in this case, the flower) up, down, or sideways, creating a more natural motion that feels almost like you’re physically shifting the flower yourself.

It’s unclear whether the new Dynamic Effect is simply an updated version of Live Effect or an entirely separate feature. It’s also not yet known if it will apply to all images by default or only to photos with clearly defined subjects.

Do you think the feature is helpful or is it just a gimmick? Let us know in the comments section.

