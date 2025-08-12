Search results for

Mobile

Samsung's latest One UI 8 beta is causing a hilarious moon-related camera glitch

It's a once in a purple moon type of bug.
54 minutes ago

A close-up view of the rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Galaxy devices running One UI 8 Beta 4 are experiencing a new bug.
  • The issue turns the moon purple after you pass 30x zoom.
  • These moon photos also appear blurrier compared to photos taken with a device running One UI 7.

When it comes to betas, bugs come with the territory. Sometimes those bugs can be of the serious variety, causing crashes or other system problems. But other times, bugs can fall into the funny or weird category. The new bug that One UI 8 Beta 4 testers are running into at the moment falls into that latter group.

A growing number of users who are on the latest beta for Samsung’s Android 16 skin are reporting a peculiar issue involving the moon and how their device processes camera shots. Specifically, it appears Galaxy devices on One UI 8 Beta 4 are turning the moon purple after a picture is taken. In addition to the moon appearing purple, the shots are also coming out blurry compared to their One UI 7 counterparts.

One UI 8 Beta 4 Purple Moon bug
Fiyero1988

The issue appears to be affecting users not only in the US, but also in the UK and India. Based on the reports, the bug seems to be triggered when Intelligent Optimization is set to Maximum and after you cross the 30x zoom threshold.

Since the reports started showing up in the community forums, the One UI beta team has apologized for the inconvenience. However, it’s unclear how long it will take for the team to fix this issue. Until then, a possible workaround would be to set Intelligent Optimization to a setting other than Maximum.

News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy S25Samsung One UI
