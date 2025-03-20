One UI 7 is letting Galaxy users say goodbye to CAPTCHAs

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 introduces a new privacy feature called “Automatic Verification.”

This feature allows users to bypass CAPTCHAs, preventing websites from collecting data during the authentication process.

Automatic Verification is only available for the Samsung Internet browser.

Arguably, one of the most annoying things you’ll run into on the internet is the CAPTCHA. It forces you to frustratingly identify objects or type in distorted characters to prove to a website that you’re human. However, CAPTCHAs aren’t annoying just because they interrupt your browsing experience; some websites use the authentication process to collect user data for tracking your activities. One UI 7, thankfully, adds a new feature to Samsung’s browser that allows you to skip over these vexing challenges.

Galaxy users who have One UI 7 installed can use a new feature called “Automatic Verification.” As its description reads, this is a “Smart anti-tracking” feature that prevents websites from using data collected during the user authentication process. This means you can avoid those troublesome CAPTCHAs while simultaneously blocking sites from spying on your online activity.

While this sounds great and all, there are some limitations to this feature. Samsung notes that Automatic Verification will only work on supported websites. You also won’t be able to use this feature on Chrome, Firefox, or some other third-party browser. You can only use Automatic Verification with the Samsung Internet app. And since this is a One UI 7 feature, you won’t be able to use this on other Android devices.

If you want to enable Automatic Verification, all you have to do is go into your Smart anti-tracking settings. This can be done by opening Samsung Internet and tapping on the Menu button. From there, you’ll need to find the Privacy option and select Smart anti-tracking. This will take you to a page where you should see a toggle for Automatic Verification.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like