One UI 7 could bring an alarming update to the Samsung Clock app

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Clock app is getting an update with One UI 7, and the upcoming app has been leaked ahead of its official release.

The update brings new features like universal volume control and alarm groups.

The app also has new icons in its tabs, preloaded alarm backgrounds, and a new app icon.

Samsung has shared details about One UI 7 and some of the highlight changes the Android 15 platform update will bring to Samsung Galaxy devices. Beyond these changes, individual app updates will bring in added features. The Samsung Clock app is getting an update with One UI 7, and it brings two new features: Universal volume control and alarm groups.

Sammobile spotted these changes in the One UI 7 Clock app. The first is universal volume control, which lets you set the volume for all alarms using a single slider. It is enabled by default, so you likely don’t have to do anything when creating a new alarm. If you prefer setting alarm volumes individually, you can still do that; you just need to switch to the Set different volume for each alarm option in the Clock app’s Settings > Volume menu.

The second new feature is alarm groups. Once users install the One UI 7 update and update their Clock app, they will be able to group multiple alarms together, letting them turn all of them on or off with a single click. You cannot add existing alarms to a group, but you can create a fresh new group and add new alarms to them. You can also create multiple groups.

One UI 7’s Clock app also has icons for the different tabs. The preloaded alarm backgrounds and the app’s icon have also changed.

While users can install the app on their devices right now, this may not be the final version that will be released in the update. This app version has some bugs, like changing the alarm background crashes the app. So, we recommend waiting for the One UI update to land on your device to try out the new Clock app.

