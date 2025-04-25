Once you've seen these One UI 7 design quirks you won't be able to unsee them

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 users have spotted minor misalignments in the design of the system icons.

Reddit threads show that the Do Not Disturb toggle and battery percentage text appear slightly off-center.

It’s unclear if these are accidents or design choices, but they’re hard to unsee.

I’ve never been checked for OCD, but I certainly feel that strong urge for uniformity. I can just about let it slide if my bed isn’t perfectly squared away, but you expect layout harmony from your tech. So, when I saw the minor visual design glitches in One UI 7 that have Redditors up in arms, I couldn’t unsee them.

In one thread, Reddit user EnesG0rkem posted a screenshot of the Do Not Disturb toggle. It’s the first image below, and you notice something straight away about the minus icon inside the button.“Is this just me, or is it not properly centered?” they asked.

Hundreds of upvotes and despairing comments later, it was clearly not just them. “You just ruined my life,” one user replied. Another simply wrote: “I’m not OK now.”

The inner circle of the Do Not Disturb Icon sits slightly right of center. With battery at full charge, the 100 looks shifted to the right.

The worst part is that’s not even the only example. Another thread highlighted a similarly maddening misalignment — this time in the battery percentage icon. “100 is not even in the middle of the battery icon, and now I can’t unsee it,” wrote the OP, uploading a screenshot that shows the digits sitting slightly off to the right.

Some of the top responses on this thread suggest unplugging the device when it reaches 99% charge, or limiting the maximum charge for this aesthetic reason. No doubt they were said in jest, but there may well be people who find this type of asymmetry triggering.

We don’t know if these are accidental oversights or deliberate design choices, but a few commenters have floated theories. Some suggest it could be a case of optical alignment, while others suggest pixel shifting — a technique to reduce the risk of burn-in.

None of this matters in the grand scheme of things. I shouldn’t care about it either, but good luck forgetting them now that they’ve been pointed out to you.

