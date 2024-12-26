A new One UI 7 beta rumor is here to dampen your Christmas spirits

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could end up skipping the One UI 7 beta rollout for other Galaxy phones.

According to a leaker, the Galaxy S24 series will be the only one to participate in Samsung’s Android 15 beta program.

Older Galaxy phones could straightaway get the stable One UI 7 release.

A new One UI 7 rumor is here to put a dampener on your holiday mood. According to X leaker FamilyTaes, who previously leaked a One UI 7 beta roadmap, the Android 15-based beta software may not come to any other Samsung phone except for the Galaxy S24 series.

The leaker claims that the One UI 7 beta program will not open up for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21 series. They also claim that none of the Galaxy A series phones will get a taste of the beta software.

Samsung is expected to release the stable version of One UI 7 alongside the Galaxy S25 series, which is now just a few weeks away. The leaker notes that the company will announce a complete One UI 7 release schedule at the upcoming Unpacked event. This should be followed by a stable rollout of the software to other Samsung S series phones within February.

The leaker also shared a timeline for upcoming One UI 7 betas, saying that beta 3 should be out anytime between December 30 and January 6, followed by a couple of more betas right up till the stable release of the software.

No One UI 7 beta for any other Samsung phones

If this information is accurate, this would be a highly irregular One UI beta program from Samsung. The lack of beta software for older Galaxy flagships will also not sit well with users who are already upset about Samsung’s delayed Android 15 rollout.

That said, it’s important to note that other more reliable Samsung leakers are yet to corroborate this rumor. In fact, tipster Tarun Vats has been spotting internal One UI 7 test builds for older Samsung flagships, suggesting that Samsung could still release beta software for other Galaxy phones.

We’ll have to wait and see what the company has in store, but given how the One UI 7 rollout has happened so far, we won’t be surprised if the company decides to skip a wider beta program in favor of a direct stable rollout.

