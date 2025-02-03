Galaxy phones finally get a setting to turn off one of their most annoying features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has added the option to disable the Galaxy’s auto-dim feature.

Disabling prevents the device from automatically dimming the screen once the battery percentage reaches 5%.

The toggle is present in the latest version of One UI 7.

When you’re phone’s battery is running low, turning down the brightness of the screen can help the battery last a little longer. Although lowering the brightness should be your choice, Galaxy phones take that choice away by automatically dimming the screen once the battery hits 5%. Of course, you can raise the brightness back to where it was, but it can be a little annoying having to undo something your phone did without your consent. But it looks like Samsung is changing this in the latest update to One UI 7.

In the latest version of One UI 7, Samsung is allowing you to remove this annoying behavior with the addition of a new setting option. When you go into the Battery setting, you’ll find a new toggle labeled “Auto dim screen.” Disabling the feature will prevent your Galaxy device from automatically dimming once it crosses that 5% threshold.

This new setting option can be found by going into Settings and scrolling down to Battery, as you can see in the images above provided by SamMobile. Once you tap on Battery, you’ll find the option sitting below Wireless power sharing.

As this is a One UI 7 feature, you’ll only have this option available to you if you have a Galaxy S25 series or Galaxy S24 series. However, Samsung’s latest Android skin should be coming to other Galaxy models later this month.

